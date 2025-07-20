Caleb Love and Portland blown out in final NBA Las Vegas Summer League game

Caleb Love scored 11 points, but the Portland Trail Blazers lost 111-87 to the Phoenix Suns in the final NBA Summer League game for both teams on Saturday in Las Vegas. Portland finished the NBA Las Vegas Summer League with three wins and two losses.

Love was 3-8 from the field, 0-3 on three-point attempts and 5-6 from the free throw line with four rebounds, two assists, one turnover and two fouls. At the end of the first quarter when Portland led 25-19, Love scored six points and had two rebounds.

Phoenix outscored Portland 30-14 in the second quarter to take a 49-39 lead at halftime. The Suns outscored the Trail Blazers 62-48 in the second half to earn the 24-point win. After making two shots from the field and both free throw attempts in the first quarter, Love was 1-6 from the floor in the rest of the game.

Portland took its biggest lead of the game, 37-27, on a Rayan Rupert layup with 6:33 remaining in the second quarter. Phoenix answered with a 22-0 run and Portland never recovered. Portland ended the Phoenix run on a pair of free throws by Love with 2.9 seconds left in the first half.

Love concluded Summer League play, averaging 15.6 points per game on 35.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the free throw line with 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 turnovers and 2.4 fouls. Love finished second on Portland to Rupert, who averaged 16.0 PPG in the Summer League.

Next up for Love and some of his Summer League teammates is training camp with Portland. Portland has not announced when they will begin training camp. NBA Training Camp began on October 1 for the 2024-25 season. Love is on a two-way contract with Portland. Love will play for Portland and the Rip City Remix.