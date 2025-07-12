Caleb Love Big Night Highlights Arizona Alums in NBA Summer League

Caleb Love scored 18 points in his Las Vegas NBA Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers and Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson continued to be key contributors for the Miami Heat. Arizona has seven alums competing in the 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Love scored 18 points on 7-16 from the field and 4-7 on three-point attempts with six rebounds two assists, one steal, two turnovers and three fouls in 23:22 as Portland beat Golden State 106-73. Portland was +25 with Love on the floor.

Love was signed to a two-way contract by Portland after going undrafted. Love continued to play efficiently after shooting a high percentage for Arizona throughout the postseason. Rayan Rupert, who played with Portland and their G-League team, was the high scorer with 23 points.

Love scored seven points in the first quarter as Portland led 34-13 after the first 10 minutes. After Golden State got back in the game in the second quarter, Portland outscored Golden State 27-12 in the third quarter, with Love scoring five points as the Trail Blazers led 80-52.

Larsson scored 16 points on 3-10 from the field, 1-7 on three-point attempts and 9-11 from the free throw line with two rebounds, three assists, one turnover, three turnovers and three personal fouls as Miami lost 105-98 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson scored nine points on 3-8 from the field, 1-3 on three-point attempts and 2-2 from the free throw line with three rebounds, three assists, one block and eight personal fouls (the NBA Summer League has a 10-foul limit).

Miami is off until Sunday. Portland plays again on Saturday night. Arizona alums Christian Koloko with the Los Angeles Lakers and Trey Townsend for the New Orleans Pelicans play against each other on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Both of those games are on ESPN2.