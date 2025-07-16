Caleb Love continues scoring output in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Former Arizona guard Caleb Love was the lone Wildcat alum to earn playing time in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday. Love led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 93-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Former Arizona forward Trey Townsend plays for New Orleans but was a did not play, coaches decision.

Love scored 17 points on 5-16 from the field, 3-8 on three-point attempts and 4-6 from the free throw line with 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, one turnover and three fouls as Portland improved to 3-1. The all-around performance by Love was impressive.

Portland led 19-11 after one quarter. Love missed his only shot from the field in the first quarter and did not score but contributed three rebounds, one assist, one turnover and a foul. In the second quarter, Love was 1-3 from the field and 1-2 on three-point attempts with two rebounds and a steal to finish with three points.

After New Orleans took a 62-58 lead after three quarters, Love was dominant in the fourth quarter. Love scored 11 points on 3-7 from the field, 1-3 on three-point attempts, and 4-6 from the free throw line with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover in the fourth quarter.

Love continued to show his ability to close games. Signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted, Love could push to be upgraded before or during the season. Love also played excellent defense as Portland rallied for the win.

Portland is off on Wednesday. Houston and Portland play on Thursday as the final scheduled games in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League conclude on Friday before consolation games and playoffs begin on Saturday. Portland will play in the consolation round as the result of already having one loss. Semifinals are Saturday and the finals are Sunday.