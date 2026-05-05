Caleb Love dominated G-League and had promising NBA rookie season

Former Arizona guard Caleb Love dominated the G-League in 10 games with the Rip City Mix and had a promising rookie season for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2025-26. The Rip City Remix (Portland's G-League team) posted that Love averaged 24.7 points per game, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds for them this season.

If Love had played enough G-League games to qualify in 2025-26, he would have finished fourth in scoring. Love also produced 1.2 steals per game in the G-League. Averaging 20.7 minutes in 49 games with Portland in 2025-26, Love averaged 10.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG and 2.5 APG.

Players must participate in at least half of the G-League games to qualify to make the All-NBA G League teams. If Love had played in 25 games for the Remix, he certainly would have earned all G-League at the same pace he recorded over the 10 games he played in with Rip City.

Love played in two games for Rip City in February and eight in March. Portland signed Love to a two-way contract after he was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. The playing time for Love increased in November, December and January.

Caleb Love this season 💿🔥



▫️24.7 PPG

▫️4.6 AST

▫️4 REB pic.twitter.com/4smOd9P2NF — Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) May 4, 2026

Love's best month

Love averaged 27.3 MPG, 14.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 3.5 APG in January. In February, March and April, Love played in only eight games, averaging 11.6 MPG, 6.4 PPG on 38.5 percent from the field and 29.0 percent on three-point attempts and 1.8 APG.

Love shot 43.5 percent from the field and made 20 out of 85 three-point shots with Rip City in 2025-26. With Portland, Love shot 38.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent on three-point attempts. Love played in two games with Portland in March. Love was ineligible to play with Portland in the playoffs and did not travel to San Antonio.

Portland lost in four games to San Antonio in the first round of the NBA playoffs. How Love fits into Portland's roster is uncertain next season. Damian Lillard will return to Portland in 2026-27 after sitting out in 2025-26 with a torn Achilles. The production Love had in 2025-26 should provide him with an opportunity somewhere in the NBA.