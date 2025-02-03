Caleb Love earns Big XII and National Player of the Week

Caleb Love was named by the Big XII and NCAA.Com writer Andy Katz as their Player of the Week. Love led Arizona to wins over then third ranked Iowa State and at Arizona State by averaging 24.5 points per game. 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Love made a 55-foot shot at the buzzer in regulation to send the game to overtime and scored eight points in overtime, including two three-point shots in the 86-75 win over Iowa State. On Saturday Love scored 27 points and had six rebounds and seven assists as Arizona won 81-72 at Arizona State.

Love is fourth in the Big XII averaging 16.4 points per game and tied for 15th in the conference with teammate K.J. Lewis averaging 1.5 steals per game. In Big XII games only, Love is averaging 17.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 3.5 assists. Love has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and eight times this season.

Six of Love's 20-point games this season have been versus Big XII opponents. Love has had a resurgence after scoring in single digits three times in a five-game span in the middle of the season, with a high of 16 points during that time period. Love has reasserted himself in three of the last four Arizona games.

𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 pic.twitter.com/cIBmcBwUgd — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 3, 2025

Love is the first Arizona basketball player to earn a Big XII weekly award. The Big XII honors a Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week. The Big XII Newcomer of the Week is awarded to the outstanding freshman or transfer in the conference.

🏆 Weekly Awards from @TheAndyKatz 🏆



Team of the Week: Texas Tech

Player of the Week: Caleb Love pic.twitter.com/3Ey58tlokp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 3, 2025

Arizona and Love will rematch with Katz's team of the week, Texas Tech on Saturday at McKale Center. Texas Tech who is 8-2 and in third place in the Big XII gave 9-1 conference co-leaders Arizona and Houston their only league losses this season. Texas Tech won 82-81 at Houston on Saturday.