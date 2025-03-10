Caleb Love First-team All-Big 12 and 2 other Wildcats named honorable-mention

Caleb Love was named first-team All-Big 12 and Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar were named honorable mention All-Conference on Monday. Love being named first-team All-Big 12 is the third all-conference team he has been named to during his collegiate career.

The Big 12 named 10 players first-team All-Conference and five each to its second and third teams. The Big 12 Player of the Year is JT Toppin from Texas Tech and the Coach of the Year is Kelvin Sampson from Houston. Houston won the Big 12 for the second consecutive year in their only two seasons in the league.

Love leads Arizona averaging 16.4 points per game and also averages 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Love has 11 games scoring 20 or more points this season and scored a season-high 33 in the win over TCU in December. Three of those 20-point outings occurred in the last five games.

Awaka has been a steadying influence for Arizona this season averaging 8.6 PPG, leads Arizona posting 8.0 RPG and the rotation players shooting 63.2 percent from the field. Veesaar is averaging 9.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.2 APG and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on three-point attempts.

Love previously was named the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year and First-team All-Pac-12 and to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2021. Awaka and Veesaar earned the first All-Conference mentions of their collegiate careers. Arizona surprisingly did not have any players named to the All-Defensive, Freshmen teams.

The All-Big 12 Newcomer team is made up of transfers. Awaka, K.J. Lewis and Veesaar could have been candidates for the All-Big 12 defensive team. Carter Bryant is averaging 6.4 PPG and 3.9 RPG while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and making 34.9 percent of his three-point attempts.