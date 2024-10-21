Caleb Love half of Big XII AP Preseason All-Americans
Arizona guard Caleb Love and Kansas center Hunter Dickinson gave the Big XII Associated Press preseason All-Americans named Monday. Alabama guard Mark Sears, Auburn forward Johni Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and R.J. Davis of North Carolina, a former teammate of Love made up the other AP Preseason All-Americans.
Flagg and Love were named preseason All-Americans after they tied for fifth in the voting. Love led Arizona with 18.0 points per game, 92 three-point shots and an 83.9 free throw percentage. Love also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while earning Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Arizona is ranked 10th in the preseason AP Top 25 and was picked fifth in the Big XII. Love is the only returning starter for Arizona. Flagg was the top-ranked signee in the 2024 class. Dickinson and Love were two of the biggest transfers in the 2024 portal. Kansas signed Dickinson from Michigan.
Dickinson was named Big XII Preseason Player of the Year. Love, LJ Cryer and J’Wan Roberts of Houston and Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State were the other players chosen preseason All-Big XII. Arizona plays Baylor and Iowa State twice during the 2024-25 season and Houston and Kansas once each.
Arizona fans had the opportunity to see Davis, Love and Sears play in the 2024 West Regional Semifinals. After Arizona lost to Clemson, Sears and Alabama defeated Davis and North Carolina on their way to the first Final Four in program history. Alabama head coach Nate Oats beat Arizona in the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Buffalo.
Love and Arizona begin their 2024-25 season with an exhibition game versus Eastern New Mexico on Monday night. After a second exhibition game versus Point Loma on October 28, Arizona begins the regular season versus Canisius on November 4. The first major test for Arizona is on November 15 at Wisconsin.