Caleb Love has been at his best this season over the last 12 games

Caleb Love has played at his best this season for Arizona over the last 12 games. Arizona advanced to the Big XII Championship game and won two NCAA Tournament games, with Love playing far more efficiently over the last 12 games. March has been the most efficient month of the season for Love.

Love is averaging 18.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor, 39.3 percent on three-point attempts, 93.6 percent from the free throw line and an eFG percentage of 52.6 over the last 12 games. All of those numbers except rebounds are improved over his averages this season.

Three of Love's six highest-scoring games this season have been in the last 12 contests. Love scored his season high of 33 points in the inaugural Big XII opener for Arizona versus TCU. Love had his second-highest scoring game of 2024-25 with 29 points in the second round win over Oregon.

Love had been one of the top performers through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Among all the players in the NCAA Tournament, Love is ninth, averaging 19.5 PPG, sixth posting 8,0 RPG, seventh with 4.0 APG and second shooting 63.6 on three-point attempts.

Most importantly for Love during the 12-game stretch is that he has been far more efficient. Love has had an eFG percentage over 50 seven times in the last nine games. Arizona is at its best and most efficient when Love and his teammates are not taking bad shots and particularly ill-advised three-point attempts.

Love has six consecutive games with an eFG percentage of at least 50. Arizona needs Love and his teammates to continue playing efficient offense to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Duke is the best defensive team Arizona has played this season, along with Houston.