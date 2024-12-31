Caleb Love has highest scoring game this season leading Arizona over TCU

Caleb Love scored 33 points in his most efficient performance of the season to lead Arizona to a 90-81 win over TCU at McKale Center on Monday night. Love shot 11-17 from the floor, 5-11 on three-point attempts and 6-6 from the free throw line in leading Arizona to the win.

TCU challenged Arizona all night. It looked like Arizona could blow out TCU as the Wildcats had a 22-8 lead over the Horned Frogs in the first half. TCU answered with a 15-4 run to get within 26-23. Arizona settled in for a 41-37 lead at halftime.

The teams would alternate runs throughout the rest of the game. Arizona never trailed but was challenged for most of the game. Center Henri Veesaar had his best game this season with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Arizona had good balance outside of Love with the seven players who scored, scoring at least seven points. Jaden Bradley was the other Wildcat in double figures with 10 points and six assists. K.J. Lewis had eight points and eight rebounds and Love added seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals with his 33 points.

TCU had four players in double figures led by Noah Reynolds with 23 points and seven assists and Vasean Allette with 18, but on 7-20 from the field. Arizona shot 57 percent from the floor and had a staggering 28 assists on 33 made baskets. TCU shot 46 percent from the floor.

Arizona had a 30-16 advantage in points off the bench, 42-34 in points in the paint and 15-8 in fast break points. The game was played at a high level. Arizona committed only seven turnovers to eight for TCU. The four-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio for Arizona versus TCU was elite. TCU finished with 15 assists.

Arizona faces arguably its biggest challenge of the season at Cincinnati on Saturday with a rematch at West Virginia on January 7. West Virginia beat Arizona 83-76 in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. West Virginia is 9-2 with games at Kansas and versus Oklahoma State before hosting Arizona.