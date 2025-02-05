Caleb Love has played against some of his competition for the Jerry West Award

It has been a good couple of days for Arizona guard Caleb Love. After being named the Big XII Player of the Week and National Player of the Week by Andy Katz of NCAA.Com, Love was named one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West National Shooting Guard Award on Tuesday. Two other Big XII shooting guards were named finalists.

Baylor freshman V.J. Edgecombe and Iowa State senior Curtis Jones were also named West Award finalists. Love has already played against Edgecombe and Jones in Tucson and will have road rematches with them later this season. Arizona beat Baylor and Iowa State at McKale Center.

Love scored eight points on 3-10 from the floor, 1-6 on three-point attempts with two rebounds, three assists and two steals as Arizona beat Baylor 81-70 last month. Edgecombe scored 14 points on 6-13 from the floor, 2-7 on threes with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Love is averaging 16.2 points per game, 4.4 RPG, 3.1 APG and shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent on three-point attempts. Edgecombe is averaging 14.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.2 APG and shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 39.1 on three-point attempts.

The Jerry West Award finalists have been announced 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/v0b4SD86Oj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 4, 2025

Love had one of his most memorable and productive games as Arizona beat Iowa State 86-75 in overtime last Monday. Love scored 22 points on 8-22 from the field, 4-13 on threes with one rebound two assists and one steal and the memorable shot to force overtime.

Jones scored eight points on 1-11 from the floor, 0-8 on three-point attempts with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. On the season Jones is averaging 17.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.3 APG while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent on three-point attempts.

Arizona has their rematch with Baylor on February 17 in Waco, Texas and the Wildcats are at Iowa State on March 1. Love will likely need big performances in those games and Arizona wins to bolster his resume to win the West Award. Improving his consistency and shooting percentages will also improve Love's chance to win the West Award.