Caleb Love misses NBA Combine invite after inefficient G-League camp

Caleb Love missed out on an invite to the NBA Combine that began on Sunday after inefficient performances during the G-League Elite Camp in Chicago this weekend. Freshman forward Carter Bryant is the only representative from Arizona at the NBA Combine.

Love made four of his 11 shots from the field and made both free throw attempts while missing all five of his three-point attempts for 10 points with one assist, one rebound and two turnovers in the first game on Sunday. Love played 20:48 in the first game on Saturday.

On Sunday, Love scored 13 points on four of 10 from the field, made all four of his free throws while converting only one of three-point attempts with one rebound, three assists, four steals and two turnovers. Love and his team lost 101-63 on Saturday and 92-73 on Sunday.

Love played against his former North Carolina teammate R.J. Davis on Sunday. Davis scored 13 points on five out of 10 from the field, two of five on three-point attempts and made both free throws with three rebounds, five assists, one steal and two turnovers. Davis did not receive a combine invite.

Love had the top time of 10.6 seconds in the Pro Lane Drill, finished seventh with a 35-inch running vertical jump, third at 30.5 inches in the standing vertical jump and 10th in the three-quarters court sprint at 3.14 seconds. Love's numbers compared favorably to the top performers at the 2024 NBA Combine.

Former Arizona commit K.J. Simpson had the top agility time at the 2024 NBA Combine at 10.49 seconds. Devin Carter, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, posted the top time in the three-quarters court sprint at 2.87 seconds. Three players tied at 35" in the standing vertical jump and four had 42" in the max vertical jump.

Love not receiving an invite to the NBA Combine makes the prospect of him getting drafted extremely difficult. Bryant is projected from the middle of the lottery to somewhere in the 20s of the 2025 NBA Draft. Love likely has to hope to receive an invite to the NBA Summer League and perform well there to improve his prospects.