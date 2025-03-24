Caleb Love says Arizona will be ready for Duke when it's time

After scoring 29 points as Arizona beat Oregon 87-83 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Caleb Love told sideline reporter Andy Katz they will be ready for Duke. Love has played nine games against Duke in his collegiate career which is more than any other program.

Love was 4-3 versus Duke when he played for North Carolina and is 1-1 with Arizona versus the Blue Devils. Arizona lost 69-55 to Duke in Tucson earlier this season. The Wildcats beat the Blue Devils 78-73 in Durham during the 2023-24 season. Love is averaging 15.9 points per game versus Duke in his career.

Love notably scored 28 points and made a three-point shot with 28 seconds remaining in the game to extend the lead for North Carolina to 78-74 in the 2022 National Semifinal against Duke which the Tar Heels eventually won 81-77 to end Mike Kryzyzewski's illustrious career. North Carolina lost 72-69 to Kansas in the National Championship Game.

Love is shooting 37.9 percent from the field, 26.7 percent on three-point shots, 84.6 percent from the free throw line and averaging 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists during his career against Duke. Love had scored in double figures in seven of the nine games he has played during his career versus Duke.

"We gotta go back, we gotta watch film. We got to get ready for them. We going to enjoy this win. We'll be ready for them when it's time. " Caleb Love

Based on his comments, Love will watch film to see what has and has not worked throughout his career versus Duke. In the two games Love failed to reach double figures when he scored only eight points versus Duke, Arizona and North Carolina both lost by double figures.

Arizona has a relatively short turnaround before playing Duke. The late game in Seattle on Sunday night ended about 94 hours before tip-off on Thursday. Arizona also has to fly from one coast to the other to play Duke in Newark with a 6:39 Mountain Standard tip-off time.