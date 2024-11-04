Canisius at Arizona How to watch, odds and predictions
Arizona hosts Cansius to begin the 2024-25 regular season on Monday night. Preseason All-American Caleb Love is the only returning starter for Arizona after earning Pac-12 Player of the Year in his only season in the conference in 2023-24. Arizona is in the top 10 of both polls and picked to finish fifth in the Big XII.
Guards Jaden Bradley and K.J. Lewis have been elevated to starting roles to begin the 2024-25 season and being key reserves in 2023-24. Bradley averaged 12.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 2,0 SPG and shot 8-14 on FGs, 2-4 on threes and 6-8 on free throws in the two Arizona exhibition wins in October.
Bradley averaged 12.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor, 4-8 on three-point attempts and 84.2 percent on free throws during the three 2023 Arizona NCAA Tournament. During the NCAA Tournament, Bradley passed Kylan Boswell as the primary point guard.
Arizona brought in forwards Tobe Awaka from Tennessee and Trey Townsend from Oakland plus wing Anthony Dell'Orso from Campbell as transfers. Center Emmanuel Stephen and forward Carter Bryant were signed in the 2024 class. Bryant will be a key part of the rotation and Stephen could redshirt.
How to watch Canisius at Arizona
- Date: November 4, 2024
- Time: 8 PM MST
- Venue: McKale Center
- Channel: ESPN+
- Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV
- Announcers: Daron Sutton and Matt Muehlebach
Canisius at Arizona odds
Arizona is a 32.5-point favorite over Canisius per FanDuel. The over is minus 115 and the under is minus 105 at 153.5 points. There is no money line set for Canisius at Arizona.
Expect Tommy Lloyd to have a chance to empty his bench on Monday night. Arizona should cruise. Arizona should cover and expect the over as Lloyd will want to get his high-scoring offense in gear before the schedule increases significantly later in November. Old Dominion is at Arizona on Saturday.