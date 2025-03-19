Carter Bryant could be breakout player for Arizona in NCAA Tournament

With his ability to play inside or on the perimeter offensively and defensively, Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant could be a breakout player for the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament. Bryant is the only Arizona player projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft by NBA.Com.

Bryant was one of only six Arizona players to play at least 10 minutes in the 72-64 loss to Houston in the Big XII Championship on Saturday. After playing 17 minutes in the first half with Tobe Awaka being called for two fouls, Bryant played only eight minutes in the second half versus Houston.

Bryant averaged 6.0 points per game. 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block and 3.0 fouls in 22.3 minutes in the Big XII Tournament. The Big XII Tournament averages for Bryant compare to 6.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.0 assist and 2.3 fouls in 18.9 MPG during the regular season. Bryant shot 42.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent on threes in the Big XII Tournament.

Bryant is shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent on three-point attempts for the season. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd can play Bryant at all three front-court positions. Defensively the 6'8 225 pound Bryant has the athleticism to guard small forwards and strength to play inside.

Lloyd has started Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend on the frontline in the last four games. Townsend played only eight minutes in the loss to Houston in the Big XII Championship Game. Awaka played 24 minutes, Bryant 24 and Veesaar 33 against Houston. Bryant should received similar minutes to hat he did in the Big XII Championship Game.

Townsend had been playing well until the limited minutes in the Big XII Championship Game. The versatility that Bryant has allows Lloyd to utilize him in multiple lineups and agains various styles. With a big NCAA Tournament, Bryant could raise his NBA Draft profile.