Carter Bryant fits in a young San Antonio corps after being selected 14th overall

Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant was selected 14th overall by the San Antonio Spurs, where he will join a young corps. San Antonio had the last two NBA Rookies of the Year with 2023 number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama in 2024 and Stephon Castle in 2025.

Castle was the fourth overall pick in 2024 after helping lead Connecticut to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament title. Bryant joins San Antonio after former Stanford Cardinal Mitch Johnson was named the permanent head coach after he led the Spurs to a 34-48 record as the interim in 2024-25.

Bryant will likely be behind Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie and potentially Castle at small forward and Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson at power forward, per the ESPN Spurs depth chart. Barnes is entering his 13th season. Bryant will compete with Johnson for minutes and as a potential starter long term.

Bryant measured 6' 6.5" with a standing reach of 8' 10" and a 6' 11.75" wingspan, with his weight at 214.8 pounds at the NBA Combine in May. Other than Wembanyama at center at 7'5", San Antonio does not have exceptional length.

Seven players averaged in double figures for San Antonio during the 2024-25 season. Vassell led the wing players for San Antonio, averaging 16.3 points per game. Castle averaged 14.7 PPG and Johnson 12.7. Bryant should help San Antonio as a three-point shooter and perimeter defender.

San Antonio was 20th in the NBA, shooting 35.7 percent on three-point attempts and 24th, allowing opponents to shoot 47.4 from the field. Bryant shot 37.1 percent on three-point shots in 2024-25 with Arizona. Scouts project Bryant to eventually be able to guard all five positions in the NBA.

The NBA.com scouting report said Bryant has untapped upside "if he can tap into self-creation and utilize his passing vision more on offense." Josh Smith, Gerald Wallace and OG Anunoby were the player comps for Bryant by NBA.com. San Antonio is one of the most stable NBA organizations and should be a good fit for Bryant.