Carter Bryant had breakout game at Cincinnati

Freshman forward Carter Bryant had the best game of his young career to help Arizona win 72-67 at Cincinnati on Saturday. Bryant had a career-high 14 points, made all five of his shots from the floor, all three three-point field goal attempts, was 1-2 from the free throw line and had four rebounds and one block.

The field goals made and three-point field goals converted were also career highs for Bryant. Bryant reached double figures for the second time this season. The 6'8 forward from Riverside, California previously scored 12 points versus Old Dominion for his career high. Expect Bryant to continue receiving more playing time.

Bryant was incredibly efficient in only 15 minutes versus Cincinnati. There have been six games Bryant received more playing time than against Cincinnati. That included the 90-81 Arizona win over TCU on Monday night. The playing time for Bryant could be based on matchups.

Cincinnati is a very physical team. Arizona needed the athleticism and size Bryant provided versus Cincinnati. Bryant finished with a plus nine versus Cincinnati. That was tied for the fourth-highest plus/minus on Arizona versus Cincinnati. Henri Veesaar was plus 20 versus Cincinnati, Anthony Dell'Orso was plus 13 and Caleb Love was plus nine.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is starting to figure out the rotation. With a lot of new players on the 2024-25 roster, Arizona started the season 4-5. Arizona has turned around its season with four straight wins. The Wildcats will attempt to extend its winning streak to five games at West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Veesaar is another player on the rise for Arizona. Veesaar had eight points, four rebounds and one block at Cincinnati. Bryant and Veesaar are pushing starters Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend for minutes. Awaka was minus 15 and Townsend minus eight for Arizona at Cincinnati.

Lloyd could continue to start Awaka and Townsend to go with their experience to start the game. If Arizona is going to continue to post better plus/minus numbers with Bryant and Veesaar in the game it will make it difficult for Lloyd to not increase their minutes as the season progresses.