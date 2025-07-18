Carter Bryant has best NBA Summer League game, Love and Koloko also in action

Carter Bryant had his best game in NBA Summer League and Caleb Love and Christian Koloko also had impressive performances on Thursday in Las Vegas. Bryant broke out of a shooting slump, Love continued to show his scoring prowess and Koloko was efficient for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant scored 16 points on 6-9 from the field and 4-6 three-point attempts with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, four turnovers and two fouls as San Antonio lost 106-81 to the Charlotte Hornets to get eliminated from the NBA Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals.

Charlotte outscored Portland 34-13 in the second quarter to lead 56-34 at halftime. The Hornets outscored the Trail Blazers 27-17 in the third quarter to put the game away with an 83-51 lead after three quarters. Portland had a 30-23 fourth quarter advantage.

Bryant was dominant in the first quarter with 11 points on 4-5 from the field and 3-4 three-point field goals with both blocks as San Antonio trailed 22-21. With the game a blowout, Bryant played only 48 seconds in the fourth quarter.

Love scored 14 points on 5-16 from the field, 1-6 on three-point attempts, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, three turnovers and two fouls. Portland beat the Houston Rockets 102-83. The Trail Blazers broke open a close game by outscoring the Rockets 35-18 in the fourth quarter.

Koloko scored 12 points on 6-8 from the field, 0-1 on three-point attempts, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and six blocks with two turnovers and six fouls as the Lakers lost 87-78 to the Boston Celtics. Koloko scored six points each in the first and third quarters.

The Lakers, Portland and San Antonio will all await their final summer league game that will be scheduled after the semifinals are set following the final day of regularly scheduled games on Friday. None of the Arizona alums are on teams that will qualify for the NBA Summer League semifinals.