Carter Bryant is fourth Arizona player ever drafted by San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs selected a player from Arizona for the fourth time in franchise history on Wednesday night when they chose forward Carter Bryant 14th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Jerome Gladney, Sean Elliott and Marcus Williams preceded Bryant as San Antonio draftees from Arizona.

Gladney was selected 164th overall in the eighth round of an eight-round draft in 1977. In four seasons with Arizona under Fred Snowden, Gladney averaged 12.2 minutes per game, 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds from 1973 through 1977. Gladney never played in the NBA.

Elliott is the most honored player in Arizona history. Before entering college, Elliott was the second McDonald's All-American in program history in 1985. Craig McMillan was a McDonald's All-American in 1984. Elliott and McMillan were starters on the first Arizona Final Four team in program history in 1988.

Elliott was the 1986 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year, won the 1989 Adolph Rupp Trophy, Associated Press and NABC Player of the Year a consensus first-team All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1988 and 1989, first-team All Pac-10 from 1987 through 1989, 1988 and 1989 Pac-10 Tournament Most Valuable Player.

In the NBA, Elliott was named second-team All-Rookie in 1990 and an All-Star in 1993 and 1996. Elliott spent every year of his 12-year NBA career with San Antonio except 1993-94, when he was traded to Detroit. After struggling in Detroit, he, Elliott, was traded back to San Antonio following the season.

Elliott had one of the most remarkable comebacks in NBA history when he played 19 games during the 1999-2000 season after receiving a kidney transplant. After playing 52 games in 2000-2001, Elliott retired, averaging 14.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his NBA career.

Williams played two seasons for Arizona, averaging 14.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2,0 APG and 1.0 steal. San Antonio selected Williams 33rd overall in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft. Williams played 33 games over two seasons with San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bryant projects to have a much longer tenure in San Antonio than Gladney or Williams. Elliott posted Wildcat to Spur—love to see it. Welcome to SA on X on Thursday morning. Bryant should have a mentor in San Antonio with Elliott. Playing in a young San Antonio corps, Bryant should have a bright future.