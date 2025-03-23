Carter Bryant NBA Draft stock rising after performance versus Akron

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathon Givony praised Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant for "showing his two-way versatility, explosiveness, and shot-making prowess" as Arizona beat Akron 93-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Seattle.

Bryant scored 12 points on 5-8 from the floor, 2-4 three-point attempts with two dunks, five rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes. Givony projects Bryant as a top 20 NBA Draft pick. Bryant will have a big decision at the end of Arizona's 2024-25 season.

Bryant is averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent on three-point attempts this season. Season highs for Bryant were 14 points at Cincinnati and Iowa State, four three-pointers made versus the Cyclones, 11 rebounds at Kansas State and six assists at Baylor.

Arizona needs more consistency from Bryant. Tommy Lloyd has played Bryant at least 20 minutes in 14 of the last 16 games. Akron was the first time Bryant scored double-figure points since he had 14 versus Iowa State on January 27, 16 games ago. At 6'8 and 225 pounds, Bryant has the athleticism and size to play multiple positions.

Good NCAA tournament debut for Carter Bryant, showing his two-way versatility, explosiveness, and shot-making prowess in Arizona's blowout win over Akron. 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 20 minutes for the 19-year-old, projected top-20 pick. Oregon up next. pic.twitter.com/wi13z3WkLH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 22, 2025

Givony chose a highlight package that showcased Bryant's hustle, defensive intensity and offensive versatility. Bryant has a chance to showcase his skills against one of the most athletic opponents Arizona will play this season versus Oregon in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday night.

Expect Bryant to play nearly 20 minutes again on Sunday. Oregon is deep with nine players averaging at least 10 minutes playing a minimum of 29 games. Bryant will be needed for Arizona versus Oregon on Sunday and if they are fortunate to advance in the NCAA Tournament beyond the second round to next weekend in Newark.