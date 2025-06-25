Carter Bryant provides funny analogy to Nikola Jokic on NBA Draft projection

Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant provided a humorous analogy when asked about where he could be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Bryant stated he has not followed the 2025 NBA Mock Drafts in a while and provided a story about when Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was drafted.

Jokic, a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player and the 2023 NBA Finals MVP, was the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Denver. Former Arizona players Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji also play for Denver. After playing one final season in Europe, Jokic joined Denver for the 2015-16 season.

Jokic was named to the 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Team, averaging 10.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 80 games with 55 starts. Jokic did not become a full-time starter until his third season in the NBA. In his fourth season, Jokic earned the first of seven all-star appearances.

The 2018-19 season was also the first of five appearances for Jokic on the All-NBA First Team. Jokic has now earned first-team All-NBA five times. Bryant has a good grasp of a player entering the NBA and appears to admire what Jokic has accomplished.

Carter Bryant is projected to go anywhere from 9th-15th in tomorrow's NBA Draft.



But Bryant isn't worried about what number he's picked.



"Nikola Jokic got drafted during a Taco Bell commercial and he's the best player in the world... My only focus is to get better every day." pic.twitter.com/NA4uie69GY — Jenna Fink (@jennamfink) June 24, 2025

Bryant is currently projected to be selected somewhere between eighth and 12th in the 2025 NBA Draft. In order, the Brooklyn Nets hold the eighth pick, followed by the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls. Each of those teams provides different opportunities for Bryant.

Brooklyn and Toronto are in the middle of complete rebuilds. Chicago is somewhat in limbo after losing in the play-in game to the Miami Heat in each of the past three seasons. Portland is building a young corps Bryant would fit into. The future for Phoenix is to be determined after trading Kevin Durant.

Bryant is entering the 2025 NBA Draft with an open mind. It is likely that Bryant is drafted by one of the five teams, but not definite. Bryant could be selected slightly above the projections or fall into the mid-to-late first round. Not checking the 2025 NBA Mock Drafts should better prepare Bryant for Wednesday night.