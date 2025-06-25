Carter Bryant's betting odds for being a top 10 NBA Draft Pick

Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant is projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft in the range of 10th through 16th. Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook are separated by players projected in the top three of the 2025 NBA Draft, top five and top 10. Some players are listed twice.

The odds for Bryant are only for the top 10. Bryant is one of three players whose odds have a minus to be selected in the top 10 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Cooper Flagg from Duke is nearly a lock to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg is -20000 to be selected in the top three in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Noa Essengue from France is the favorite among the players listed to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft at -125. Bryant and Maryland center Derik Queen are tied for second at -115 to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Based on the odds, Bryant would be selected between 10th and 12th in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns own the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers 11th and the Chicago Bulls 12th. Phoenix and Portland have been the most frequently projected picks for Bryant.

Carter Bryant is generating lottery interest heading into the NBA Draft.



The Nets, Raptors, Suns, Trail Blazers and Spurs are among teams who checked in with Bryant during the draft process.



Due to his versatility, Bryant is viewed as an elite prospect in analytics departments. pic.twitter.com/G7zrP1MWNg — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 24, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets selected eighth and the San Antonio Spurs have the ninth selection in the 2025 NBA Draft if Bryant is chosen slightly higher than projected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Bryant is a near lock to be the first Arizona player chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft since the Indiana Pacers selected Bennedict Mathurin sixth overall in 2022.

Bryant can contribute as a rookie. ESPN's top college basketball analyst Jay Bilas ranked Bryant as one of his top three and D players in the 2025 NBA Draft. The ability for Bryant to shoot the three, be an effective rim runner and guard multiple positions are why he is projected near the top 10 in the 2025 NBA Draft.