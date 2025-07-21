Carter Bryant's sister Cydnee will take Arizona official visit

Arizona will host four-star 2026 6'4 center Cydnee Bryant, the sister of former Wildcat forward Carter, per Dushawn Londo of 247Sports. Bryant is the 33rd prospect, sixth center and fourth player in California out of Corona Centennial. London reported Bryant will also visit Utah.

New head coach Becky Burke replaced the entire Arizona basketball roster ahead of her first season with the Wildcats. Burke and her staff salvaged a 2025 class with four additions. Eight months after being hired Burke and Arizona will begin to sign their first Arizona class during the early signing period in November.

Bryant has the potential to be a foundational player for the Arizona program and Burke. Bryant is also a star volleyball player and plans to play both sports in college. The Arizona volleyball program will have six freshmen on its 2025 roster.

Oregon is the leader for Bryant with a 34.2 percent chance for a commitment. Kansas is second at 29.9 percent for a commitment from Bryant, followed by Rutgers at 25.6 percent and Arizona at 7.6 percent, per Rivals.

Bryant averaged 21.7 points and 16.8 rebounds per game and had a double-double in 25 out of 26 games during the 2025-26 season. Texas Tech transfer Achol Magot, who will be a junior in 2025-26, is the only player on the Arizona roster taller than Bryant at 6'7.

Brandon Clay, the 247Sports Director of Scouting for Women's Basketball, said, "Bryant has arguably as much long term upside as any frontcourt prospect in the class nationally. She is a consistent shot maker who has also shown the willingness to rebound the basketball too."

Signing Bryant would provide Arizona and Burke with the opportunity to have a highly ranked 2026 class. Carter Bryant will play a role in which program Cydnee signs with. The hope for Burke is likely that Carter will help sell Cydnee on playing collegiately at Arizona.