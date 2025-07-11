Carter Bryant struggles in first Las Vegas NBA Summer League game

Carter Bryant scored five points on 1-6 from the field, 1-4 on three-point attempts and 2-2 from the free throw line with five rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs won their Las Vegas Summer League opener 111-70 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Bryant made five of his 16 shots from the field and three of his 13 three-point attempts playing in two of the three games San Antonio played in the California Classic at the Chase Center in San Antonio earlier this week and last weekend.

As the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and second pick by San Antonio after guard Dylan Harper, Bryant has started all three games he has played for the Spurs in summer league games. Bryant playing a good all-around game for San Antonio on Thursday is encouraging.

Former Arizona center Christian Koloko is playing in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers. Koloko scored three points on 0-3 from the field, 0-2 on three-point attempts and 3-4 from the free throw line with two rebounds, one assist and a block as Dallas beat the Lakers 87-85.

Carter Bryant being a complete menace on defense for 1 minute and 43 seconds: pic.twitter.com/d0ShjlQjjq — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) July 11, 2025

NBA analysts and scouts project Bryant as a high-level three-and-D player who will complement the other players on a roster. Bryant showed his defensive capabilities and well-rounded game versus Philadelphia on Thursday. Bryant's offensive game should develop throughout the summer league.

Koloko played 37 games with the Lakers after missing all of the 2023-24 season with a blood clot. The NBA Summer League will provide Koloko with another chance to get back into game shape and improve his chance of earning a spot on the Lakers roster backing up former Arizona center DeAndre Ayton.

Arizona forward Trey Townsend was a did not play, coaches decision on Thursday for the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans lost 98-91 on Thursday to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oumar Ball, Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson play for the Miami Heat on Thursday afternoon versus the Atlanta Hawks.