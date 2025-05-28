Carter Bryant watches nearly a whole team of NBA stars preparing for NBA career

Former Arizona forward Carter Bryant provided Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, via NBA.com, a list of eight players in the association whose film he watches to help him prepare for his professional career ahead of the draft next month.

Bryant sees himself eventually as a player who can guard all five positions but needs to get stronger to defend centers. Bryant is listed at 6'8" and 225 pounds. In addition to his projections as an on-ball defender, Bryant had 37 blocks and 35 steals playing primarily the two forward spots for Arizona off the bench in 2024-25.

Bryant was at his best in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 8.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 BPG, 1.7 SPG and shot 36.4 percent from the floor, 41.7 percent on three-point attempts and made all four of his free throw attempts with a 47.7 eFG percentage.

Bryant separated his list into five initial players and stated he sees himself as a star in the NBA, so he watches a lot of film on Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum. Several comparisons to Bryant list wings Trevor Ariza, Jeff Green, Troy Murphy, Kevin Knox and Kelly Oubre.

"I see myself describing it as almost like a progression. Early in the league, I feel like I’m a guy that can guard multiple positions...I want to be able to guard one through five. I feel like I’m capable of guarding one through four now. I need to get a little bit stronger, but eventually I see myself being a guy that can guard all five positions on the floor. I watch a lot of Toumani Camara...Trey Murphy...Herb Jones, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White....I see myself becoming one of the stars in this league, so I watch a lot of film on Kyrie (Irving), Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum."

Bryant is most comparable to Camara, who is listed at 6'7 and 229 pounds. Camara, who played collegiately at Dayton, has averaged 9.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.2 SPG while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. 36.3 percent on three-point attempts and 73.8 percent from the free throw line with a 53.9 eFG percentage.

Camara had an increase from 24.8 minutes per game as a rookie to 32.7 percent in his second season in 2024-25 and his production increased significantly with a modest improvement in his shooting percentages. Bryant showed development for Arizona as a freshman with his improved production in the NCAA Tournament.

The 37.1 three-point percentage for Bryant in his one season with Arizona showed his ability as a spot-up shooter. Bryant made 11 out of 30 shots off the dribble at the NBA Combine. Throughout his freshman season, Bryant was praised for his ability to catch and shoot but has been questioned for his ability to create his own offense.

Tyler Metcalfe wrote for No Ceilings, "When Bryant was on the floor for Arizona, they had an offensive rating of 128.4 (5th) and a defensive rating of 94.1 (15th). Without Bryant on the floor, those ratings were 122.1 (18th) and 97.3 (35th)."

Bryant has frequently been observed as a steady player that impacts winning more than a spectacular one who will make highlight plays. Occasionally Bryant can have highlight dunks off of a pass. Ben Couch of NBA.Com recorded Bryant as 14th in consensus mock drafts, which would project him to the San Antonio Spurs.