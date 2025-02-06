CBS Sports names Arizona signee named top 5 late commitment

Arizona flipping high three-star offensive lineman Peter Langi from Washington after he asked to be relased from the Huskies is a big addition for head coach Brent Brennan and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. Langi is the third highest ranked OL in the 2025 Arizona class Louis Apka and Javian Goo.

Langi signs with Arizona after his brother Michael who has been committed to the 2026 Arizona class since June. Greg Biggins of CBS Sports named Langi in his article "National Signing Day 2025 lacked drama, but these 10 late commitments could make a big difference." Langi is the fifth best late commitment per Biggins.

Langi is the 1,233 ranked prospect, the 90th interior offensive lineman and the 92nd player in California in the 247Sports (CBS Sports affiliated site) composite rankings. At 6-5 and 330 pounds, Langi will have to remake his body to become more lean, but Biggins is high on his potential.

Biggins 247Sports colleague Brandon Huffman called Langi a versatile lineman who has played tackle and inside with his projection on college on the interior. Langi is immediately one of the top five biggest players on the Arizona roster. There could be an opportunity to earn playing time on what will be sa rebuilt Arizona offensive line in 2025.

"Langi was a key signing-day pickup for Arizona. He originally signed with Washington in December but asked out of his letter in early January. Arizona was the runner-up at the time and was able to land him this time around. He's a high three-star with an 87 rating and is among the most physical linemen out West. Keeping his weight in check will be key, but he's a true mauler who could contribute early." Greg Biggins, CBS Sports

Adding more physicality for Arizona is critical. Arizona was 120th nationally in 2024 averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game, 97th posting 3.82 yards per carry, 91st allowing 2.33 sacks per game and 62nd permitting 5.42 tackles per loss per game. Arizona has to get better at protecting Noah Fifita in 2025.

Akpa, Goo and Langi could form the foundation of a good future Arizona offensive line. Fifita has two more years of eligibility remaining and has resisted transferring during the last two off-seasons. Arizona also added five transfer offensive linemen who will compete to be starters in 2025.