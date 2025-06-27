CBS Sports projects 2025 Arizona best and worst-case scenarios

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan is facing a pivotal season after Arizona went 4-8 in his inaugural year in 2024. Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports projected the best- and worst-case scenarios for Arizona in 2024. Arizona underachieved in 2024 after beginning the season nationally ranked.

The Wildcats have had a huge roster overhaul and replaced nearly half their coaching staff. Arizona lost 36 players to the 2025 transfer portal and brought in 28. Quarterback Noah Fifita returning for his third season as a starter adds needed leadership and stability for Arizona in 2025.

As many as five transfers on offense and three on defense are projected to start for Arizona in 2025. Six more transfers on offense and seven on defense are projected on the second team in the two-deep depth chart for Arizona entering the 2025 season.

The first two games of the season versus Hawaii and Weber State are critical for Brennan and his staff to develop the newcomers before Arizona hosts Kansas State in the third week of the season. Arizona and Kansas State is not a Big XII game because it was scheduled prior to 2024 conference expansion.

"Best case 7-5: The Wildcats brought in some intriguing transfers to surround quarterback Noah Fifta, including running back Ismail Mahdi and receiver Kris Hutson. The defense takes a modest step forward and the offense does enough to keep games competitive. More importantly, this starts to lTook like a Brent Brennan team.



Worst case 2-10: Brennan was hired to essentially continue the Jedd Fisch era and retain most of the roster. One year later, almost all the top playmakers are gone...The Wildcats have almost zero proven commodities on either side of the ball and have a floor of worst in the Big 12. " Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Spors

Mahdi is expected to be the starting RB for Arizona in 2024 and Huston received constant praise throughout the spring as the potential WR1 in 2025. Arizona will use more of a WR by committee in 2025 to replace All-American Tetairoa McMillan, the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The best-case scenario early in the season would be winning their first three games, all at home. A 3-0 start should set a foundation to become bowl eligible. Arizona started 3-1 in 2024, which included a win at Utah, before losing seven of its last eight games to finish the season.

Phil Steele’s projected order for the Big 12 for the 2025 season:



1. Baylor

1. Utah

1. Iowa State

4. Arizona State

4. Kansas State

4. Texas Tech

7. TCU

7. BYU

9. Cincinnati

9. Kansas

11. Houston

12. UCF

12. Colorado

14. Oklahoma State

15. Arizona

16. West Virginia — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) June 9, 2025

Houston and Utah were the only wins for Arizona against Big XII opponents in 10 games during the 2024 season. Brennan has to prove the ability to consistently compete against Big XII opponents. Arizona averaged 17.8 points per game versus Big XII opponents in 2024 and allowed 33.2.

Fifiita is a proven commodity but regressed in his second season as the starting QB and first playing under Brennan. New offensive coordinator Seth Doege is regarded as a young, bright offensive mind, but this will be his second season calling plays and first in a power conference.

The hot seat for Brennan continually grew throughout the final eight games in 2024. If Arizona has another subpar season, there will be a lot of calls for him to resign or be fired. A 7-5 season projected by Jeyarajah as the best-case scenario for Arizona would at least show development.