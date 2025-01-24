CBS Sports ranks where team of Arizona lost transfers would rank nationally

Arizona is fifth in an article by David Cobb of CBS Sports "Pounded by the portal: Teams who have lost best transfer players starring for other programs." Cobb specifically mentioned four former Arizona players starring elsewhere. Two are former Arizona starters.

Former Arizona starting point guard Kylan Boswell was passed in the rotation during the 2024 NCAA Tournament by Jaden Bradley. Boswell is averaging 11.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Illinois. Bradley is averaging 11.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 3.7 APG while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.

Former Arizona starting center Oumar Ballo reportedly received $1,2 million in NIL to transfer to Indiana. Ballo is averaging 14.5 PPG,10.3 RPG and 1.7 BPG. Arizona has primarily used the combination of Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar at center. Awaka and Veesaar are combining for 15.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG and 2.0 BPG.

The third player mentioned by Cobb is Lithuanian forward Paulius Murauskas. Murauskas is averaging 14.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 1.7 BPG while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor, but making only 32.2 percent of his three-point shots for St. Mary's.

The other outgoing Arizona transfers listed by Cobb

"Kerr Kriisa | Kentucky | 6-3 | PG

4.4 PPG | 3.8 APG | 2.4 RPG



Adama Bal | Santa Clara | 6-6 | SG

14.0 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 42% FG



Shane Nowell | Portland State | 6-6 | SF

8.8 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 1.1 SPG



Filip Borvicanin | New Mexico | 6-9 | PF

5.9 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 46.9% FG



Dylan Anderson | Boise State | 6-11 | C

4.4 PPG | 2.1 RPG | 54.7% FG



Tibet Gorener | SMU | 6-9 | PF

1.7 PPG | 0.9 RPG | 37% FG" David Cobb, CBS Sports

Center Daniel Batcho was the fourth player mentioned by Cobb and is averaging 18.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 2.2 BPG for Louisiana Tech. Batcho's numbers are impressive for a mid-major, but he took a medical redshirt in his one season at Arizona and never played in a game.

The above players were listed by Cobb on what he referred to as his Arizona ghost team. Kriisa was a two-year starting point guard for Arizona before being passed by Boswell. Bal averaged 2,0 PPG, 1.9 RPG and 1.8 APG. In two seasons at Santa Clara, Bal is averaging 14.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 3.0 APG.

Nowell played two seasons for UNLV and is receiving the most playing time of his career after transferring to Portland State during the 2024 off-season. Borvicanin was highly regarded when he signed with Arizona but averaged 4.9 minutes per game in two seasons with the Wildcats.

Anderson was a top-100 player when he signed with Arizona but averaged only 3.6 MPG in 15 games during his only season with the Wildcats in 2022-23. Goerner played 3.8 MPG with Arizona in 2020-21 before spending three productive seasons with San Jose State. Goerner transferred to SMU for the 2024-25 season.

Ballo is the only player among the departed Arizona transfers who would likely be starting this season. Bradley clearly passed Boswell at the end of last season and the remainder of the transfers listed by Cobb transferred from Arizona before they developed elsewhere.