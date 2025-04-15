Center Motiejus Krivas 3rd Arizona player to announce return on Monday

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas joined guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso as Wildcats announcing their returns for the 2024-25 season on Monday. Forward Tobe Awaka previously announced his return last week. Krivas only played eight games in 2024-25 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury after eight games.

In 44 career games, Krivas has averaged 5.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from the free throw line in 12.8 minutes per game. Krivas started one game for Arizona during the 2024-25 season.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said at the beginning of the 2024-25 season he expected Krivas to be the Wildcats' best player. Krivas has scored in double figures 10 times in his career, with four of those games versus power conference opponents and two early in the 2024-25 season.

Krivas set career highs with 20 points and nine rebounds versus Belmont in November 2023. During the 2024-25 season Krivas has highs of 14 points versus Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis and seven rebounds at Wisconsin. Krivas is projected to have a huge increase in minutes in 2025-26.

Mo has re-signed and will be BACK next season 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dHbLAukvvc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 14, 2025

Unless Arizona adds a center or power forward, Kricas, Tobe Awaka and incoming freshman Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat will be the projected bigs for Arizona next season. Arizona is still awaiting a decision from freshman forward Carter Bryant if he will return or enter the NBA Draft.

Krivas improved his scoring but his rebounds went down per 40 minutes played from 2023-24 to 2024-25. Krivas shot 55.4 percent as a true freshman during the 2023-24 season. Because he played in only eight games during the 2024-25 season, Krivas will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025-26.

Before suffering his season-ending injury, Krivas was projected on several NBA Draft boards. The 2025-26 season will be a pivotal one for Krivas and his future. With a big 2025-26 season, Krivas has the potential to be a 2026 NBA first-round pick.