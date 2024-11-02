Central Florida pass defense could be spark Arizona offense needs
Arizona faces a Central Florida pass defense that ranks below 100th nationally. Central Florida opponents pass on 52.1 of their plays to rank 110th nationally, 116th with a 65.86 completion percentage, 120th with 35.6 pass attempts per game, 114th allowing 269.0 passing yards per game and 113th with a 4.23 sack percentage.
Central Florida is also 83rd allowing a 134.42 passer rating, tied for 62 allowing 7.1 yards per attempt, and 98th allowing 14 touchdown passes. Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan could be in for a big day with explosive plays in the passing game. Central Florida has frequently allowed big passing plays this season.
Central Florida is 83rd nationally allowing 83 completions of 10 or more yards, 91st with 27 completions allowed of 20 or more yards and 98th with four completions of 50 or more yards. McMillan enters the game on Saturday third nationally averaging 122.8 receiving yards per game and 10th with 7.1 receptions per game.
McMillan is first in the Big XII with 38 receptions of at least 10 yards, 14 of 20 or more and 10 of 30 or more. After 10 receptions for 116 yards in the two previous games, McMillan had 10 catches for 208 yards and his first touchdown since the opening game of the season last week versus West Virginia.
McMillan had eight receptions of at least 10 yards versus West Virginia, four catches of 20 or more yards, two or more than 30 yards and one for 49 yards. Arizona needs McMillan to be a playmaker versus Central Florida. Two receivers have had over 100 yards versus UCF in 2024, including Jack Bech of TCU who had nine receptions for 200 yards.
Fifita avoided an interception for the first time in nine games last week versus West Virginia. If he can do that again versus Central Florida and complete passes downfield against a poor secondary, Arizona will have a chance to break its four-game losing streak. If not, the pass offense could be hop