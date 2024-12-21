Central Michigan at Arizona: Odds, Series History and TV

Arizona hopes to continue building momentum in their final non-conference game of the season on Saturday versus Central Michigan. Arizona is coming off a 94-64 win over Samford on Wednesday. Caleb Love is coming off one of his best games this season with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals versus Samford.

Central Michigan is playing its fourth major conference opponent this season with losses to Marquette, Minnesota and Mississippi State previously. Three of the five wins for the Chippewas this season were versus non-Division I opponents. Central Michigan is 170th in the NCAA Net Ratings.

Tommy Lloyd used his fourth different starting lineup this season versus Samford. Wing Anthony Dell'Orso started with guards Jaden Bradley and Love, forwards Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend versus Stanford.Dell'Orso started to give Arizona another ball handler per the Arizona radio broadcast.

It was the first start for Dell'Orso with Arizona after transferring from Campbell during the offseason. Dell'Orso had 14 points on 4-10 from the floor, 3-9 on three-point attempts and 3-4 from the free throw line with four rebounds and two steals in one of his best games for Arizona.

Central Michigan at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 27.5-point favorite over Central Michigan per the FanDuel odds. Taking Central Michigan and the points is minus 102 and laying the number with Arizona is minus 120. Central Michigan is plus 4,000 and Arizona is minus 30,000 on the money line. The over/under is minus 152.5.

Central Michigan versus Arizona series history

Central Michigan and Arizona are playing for the first time. Arizona is 5-5 all-time versus Mid-American Conference opponents.

Central Michigan at Arizona: TV

Central Michigan at Arizona will be televised on ESPN Plus with Daron Sutton on play-by-ball and former Wildcat guard Matt Muhlbach providing the analysis.

What's next for Arizona

Arizona will have nine days off before hosting TCU in its inaugural Big XII conference game. TCU is 6-4, hosts Montana State on Sunday and is 90th in the Net Ratings. Arizona is 1-2 all-time versus TCU. The win was a memorable 85 - 80 overtime victory in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.