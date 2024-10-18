CFB analyst Joel Klatt says Noah Fifita putting too much pressure on himself

Per @PFF_College, Noah Fifita has been hit 18 times on dropbacks in 6 games. In 2023 he and Jayden de Laura were hit a combined 15 times.



But that's not all protection. Fifita is holding onto the ball 26.7% longer than last year. It's hard for any line to block for 3+ seconds. https://t.co/N46RiBB4Ng