CFB analyst Joel Klatt says Noah Fifita putting too much pressure on himself
Lead Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt was prescient before Arizona played BYU. Klatt stated Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was putting too much pressure on himself and highlighted the struggles Fifita had in the red zone. Three Fifitia turnovers at BYU directly led to touchdowns.
Fifitia completed 26 passes in 52 attempts for 275 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, while also losing a fumble. After stopping BYU on fourth down at their own five yardline to begin the game, Fifita led Arizona on an 11-play 95-yard drive in 4:52 to take a 7-0 lead.
After BYU scored on their following drive, Arizona seemed poised to regain momentum. Fifita threw an interception after he was hit while throwing with Arizona inside the BYU 30. The Cougars went 99 yards to take a 14-7 lead and never trailed again. Fifita self destructed early in the second half.
Fifita threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted by Jakob Robinson of BYU and returned to the Arizona nine yard line. The Cougars scored on the next play and extended their lead to 21-7. Two plays into the next Arizona possession, Fifita lost a fumble on a strip-sack. BYU took control of the game with a field goal.
"I think Noah Fifita has put too much pressure on himself, coming back with his great wide receiver (Tetairoa McMillan) he's forcing the issue and not just utilizing the offense. Where that shows up...is in the red zone. In a conference where you are going to be in close games, you have to execute in the red area. You see him forcing the ball to Tetairoa McMillan, he's making poor decisions. That led to a one-of-four touchdown (red zone) ratio versus Texas Tech. "- Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
Arizona is 109th nationally with eight touchdowns in 15 red zone trips for 53.33 percent. Fifita is tied for second nationally with nine interceptions. Arizona is 112th nationally with 12 turnovers lost and 106th with a minus-four turnover margin. Fifita has to let the offense come to him more.
Many of Fifita's interceptions have been on passes he was forcing to McMillan. The inability for Arizona to develop a secondary receiver to complement McMillan has hindered them all season. McMillan is 12th nationally with 42 receptions and third with 742 receiving yards.
Montana Lemonious-Craig is second among Arizona WRs with 17 receptions for 172 yards and scored his first TD at BYU last week. Running back Quali Conley is second on Arizona with 22 receptions and tight end Keyan Burnett is second with 205 receiving yards.
Fifita has struggled on third down, completing 50.9 percent of his pass attempts for 501 yards four TDs and two interceptions. In 2023 Fifita completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 859 yards, seven TDs and one interception. Arizona needs more efficiency from Fifita in key situations.
The inability of another WR to develop has hindered Arizona offensively and is a part of the reason Fifita often forces the ball to McMillan. Arizona has to become more dynamic offensively in the second half of the season to help Fifita. Part of the development has to include Fifita becoming less turnover-prone.