Cincinnati at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Cincinnati is at Arizona on Wednesday night in the first of two home games this week. Arizona won 84-77 at Central Florida on Saturday for its 18th consecutive win to start the 2025-26 season. Cincinnati earned a 79-70 upset over then number two Iowa State on Saturday,

Cincinnati enters the game on Wednesday night with two consecutive wins after beginning Big XII play with three straight losses. With Cincinnati 69th in the NCAA NetRatings, the game is a quadrant two for Arizona. Arizona is currently third in the NetRatings behind Michigan and Duke.

Cincinnati is led by forward Baba Miller. Miller is averaging 13.2 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks. Former Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa is out for Cincinnati with a shoulder injury.

Cincinnati has excellent length with the 6'11 Miller and 7'2 Moustapha Thiam at center. Point guard Day Day Thomas provides Cincinnati with good balance on the perimeter to balance out Miller and Thiam. Miller, Thiam and Thomas are the only Bearcats who average in double figures.

Cincinnati at Arizona Game and television information

Cincinnati at Arizona will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on FS1. Aaron Goldsmith is calling play-by-play and Casey Jacobsen is the analyst.

Cincinnati at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is a 13.5-point favorite over Cincinnati in the FanDuel Sportsbook Odds. Taking the points with Cincinnati is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Cincinnati is +810 and Arizona is -1450 on the money line. The over/under is 153.5.

Arizona versus Cincinnati series history

Arizona has won all five games against Cincinnati in their all-time series. Arizona won 72-67 at Cincinnati in 2025. The Wildcats earned one of the most memorable wins in program history when Miles Simon made a shot from three-quarters court to beat the Bearcats 79-76 in 1996.