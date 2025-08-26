Cincinnati Bengals cut 2024 Arizona leading rusher Quali Conley

Quali Conley, who led Arizona with 150 carries, 745 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in 2024 was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Conley played for San Jose State in 2023 under Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and three seasons at Utah Tech.

Conley was a versatile player for Arizona with eight rushing touchdowns, 39 receptions for 245 receiving yards and one score and two kickoff returns for 37 yards. In three seasons at Utah Tech, Conley had 338 carries for 1,758 yards and 13 TD and 50 receptions for 447 yards and three scores.

In two preseason games for Cincinnati, Conley had seven carries for 28 yards and a TD. Conley was fifth on Cincinnati in carries and rushing yards and one of three Bengals to score TDs on the ground during the preseason. All of Conley's carries came in a 41-14 Cincinnati loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Conley will hope to be signed by another NFL team. Cincinnati signed Conley as an undrafted free agent this spring. If Conley clears waivers, he could be signed to the Cincinnati practice squad. Conley faced difficult competition making the Cincinnati roster.

Bengals waived 11 players:

🏈DT McTelvin Agim

🏈CB Nate Brooks

🏈WR Cole Burgess

🏈HB Quali Conley

🏈S Shaquan Loyal

🏈WR Rashod Owens

🏈C Andrew Raym

🏈CB Lance Robinson

🏈G Andrew Stueber

🏈QB Payton Thorne

🏈LB Craig Young



They also released veteran DT Taven Bryan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025

Cincinnati has a deep RB room with Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks, Arizona alum Gary Brightwell and Kendall Milton listed on the official Cincinnati depth chart at RB. Brown is the starter, with Perine likely to receive significant carries.

Conley is listed at 5'10 and 212 pounds and has been clocked running a 4.64 40-yard dash. The production Conley had in college and against Indianapolis on Thursday could earn him a look from other NFL teams. Limited experience on special teams could hinder Conley from earning an NFL roster or practice team spot.

Conley has the option of playing in the United Football League next spring. The UFL is undergoing considerable changes for 2026 with several teams expected to move from their current markets. Expansion for the UFL giving players more chances to play professional football, is expected long-term.