Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Poses Problem for Arizona's Fragile QB Run Defense

Brennan Sorsby will be the latest to test the Arizona defense and their struggles in stopping running quarterbacks. Arizona has trouble containing running QBs goes back to at least last season. Arizona has improved significantly under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales in 2025, but is still susceptible to running QBs.

Opposing QBs have 108 carries for 392 yards and eight touchdowns against Arizona in 2025. Those numbers also include 17 Arizona sacks for 104 yards. With sacks taken out, opposing QBs have 91 carries for 506 yards and eight TDs against Arizona.

Sorsby is second in the Big XII among QBs with 453 rushing yards and eight TDs on the ground on 73 carries. Sorsby is averaging 8.1 carries per game for 50.33 rushing yards and nearly one TD per contest. Arizona is allowing an average of 12 carries for 45.6 YPG and nearly a TD to opposing QBs.

Cincinnati is third in the Big XII, averaging 195.0 rushing yards per game. Arizona is seventh in the Big XII, allowing 141.89 rushing YPG and sixth, permitting 3.76 yards per carry. Sorsby has at least 40 rushing yards in five games in 2025 and has scored a TD in seven of Cincinnati's nine games.

Opponent Carries/Yards Rushing Touchdowns Hawaii 9 carries, 1 yard 0 Weber State 9 Carries, 40 yards 0 Kansas State 7 Carries, -16 yards 1 Iowa State 9 carries -10 yards 3 Oklahoma State 12 carries, 63 yards 0 BYU 22 carries, 89 yards 2 Houston 14 carries, 98 yards 1 Colorado 12 carries, 33 yards 0 Kansas 14 carries, 74 yards 1

Arizona has to be able to make Cincinnati and more specifically, Sorsby, one-dimensional. Sorsby is equally adept as a passer. In nine 2025 games, Sorsby has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,064 yards, 21 TDs and two interceptions.

Cincinnati running backs Tawee Walker and Evan Pryor, who is questionable against Arizona, have also been productive for Cincinnati on the ground in 2025. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said Cincinnati is the best team and Sorsby is the best QB the Wildcats have played in 2025 during his Monday press conference.

On the road, Arizona faces its biggest test of the 2025 season. An Arizona win over Cincinnati can be program-defining for Brennan. Cincinnati is 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona's 23-10 win at number 10 Utah in 2024 is their only victory over a ranked team under Brennan.