Colorado at Arizona features top 2 players on multiple NFL Draft big board
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus have Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter first and Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan second on their 2025 NFL Draft Big Boards. Hunter and McMillan will likely be lined up against each other on Saturday when their teams play in Tucson.
Hunter has 49 receptions for 587 yards, six touchdowns and 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2024. Playing nearly every snap of the game, no player has a bigger national impact on his team than Hunter.
Hunter has lined up 28 times in the slot, 297 times at CB, 29 times in the box and twice deep defensively per his PFF profile. Opponents have a 44-passer rating against Hunter on 189 coverage snaps per PFF. Hunter has an overall PFF grade of 83.1
McMillan is third nationally with 742 receiving yards and 12th with 42 receptions on 67 targets plus four TDs in 2024. McMillan set an Arizona single-game record with 304 receiving yards on 10 receptions and tied the program record with four TDs in a 61-39 Arizona win in the season opener versus New Mexico.
In 245 pass snaps, McMillan has lined up wide 206 times and 38 times in the slot per PFF with an overall grade of 79.1 Hunter leads the Big XII, averaging 8.2 receptions per game. McMillan leads the Big XII with an average of 123.7 receiving yards per game. Hunter and McMillan are unquestionably the two most productive receivers in the Big XII.
When Hunter is lined up at wide receiver he will likely be covered by Arizona CB Tacario Davis. Davis is 73rd on the PFF 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. That would be early in the third round. In 206 coverage snaps, Davis has allowed 17 receptions on 35 targets for 261, no interceptions or TDs and a 73.1 passer rating.
Davis has lined up 12 times on the defensive line, once in the slot, 312 times at CB, nine times in the box and deep 10 times. In six games, Davis has 19 tackles, one sack, and all five of his pass breakups at Utah. The matchup between Hunter, Davis, and McMillan is one to watch in Colorado at Arizona.