Colorado at Arizona final odds mostly shink and predictions
After being a 3.5-point favorite earlier this week, Arizona is down to minus 2.5 per Fan Duel ahead of their homecoming game versus Colorado on Saturday. Arizona opened minus 164 on the money line and is now minus 137. Colorado opened plus 136 and is now plus 114 on the money line. The over/under opened at 57.5 and is now 58.
Arizona is 1-5 against the spread this season. The only game Arizona has covered in 2024 was as a 7.5 underdog in a 23-10 win at Utah. Arizona was also a 7.0-point underdog at Kansas State and plus 2.5 last week at BYU. Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 and BYU pulled away in the second half for a 41-19.
The last game that Arizona won as a favorite was the 38-24 Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma, with a point spread of minus 2.5. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan's teams have failed to cover the spread in four consecutive games as favorites, dating back to the 2023 season at San Jose State.
Colorado is 4-2 in 2024 versus the spread and 2-1 as an underdog. Colorado lost 28-10 at Nebraska, getting 7.5, beat Central Florida 48-21 minus and lost 31-28 at Kansas State as a 3.5-point underdog. After not covering in their first two 2024 games, Colorado has beaten the spread in four straight games entering Saturday.
Four of the six Arizona games have gone under the total. Arizona won 61-39 in the season opener over New Mexico with the over/under at 60.5. The next four Arizona games went under until BYU next week. BYU nearly eclipsed the 49-point total by itself last week in a 41-19 win over Arizona.
Four of the six Colorado games have gone over this season. Colorado beat North Dakota State 31-26 in their season opener with a 54.5-point over/under. The under came in for the next two Colorado games in the loss to Nebraska and a 28-9 win over Colorado State. The last four Colorado games have gone over.
Colorado has averaged 35.5 points per game and allowed 23 over their last four contests while going 3-1. After scoring 61 in the season-opening win over New Mexico, Arizona is averaging 18.6 PPG, while allowing 24. Arizona's inability to convert touchdowns in the red zone has been its biggest downfall.
Predictions
Arizona has been too inconsistent to trust. The Wildcats' lone win in its last four games was against Utah and true freshman backup quarterback Isaac Wilson. Colorado should win this game outright and cover the spread. With how Arizona has been playing offensively, take the under with confidence.