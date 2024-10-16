Colorado at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona will attempt to halt a two-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon versus Colorado during homecoming. BYU used turnovers by Noah Fifita on the first three Arizona offensive plays of the second half in a 41-19 win last Saturday. Colorado lost 31-28 to Kansas State last week.
Colorado at Arizona has the potential for a high-scoring game. The Buffaloes and Wildcats both throw the ball on over 60 percent of their plays. Colorado is better than Arizona in most categories on defense and offense. Arizona has been extremely inconsistent offensively in its last five games.
Saturday is the fifth straight game for Arizona on national television and the third straight on free TV on Fox. Arizona has lost three of its last four games. Only a 23-10 win at Utah with the Utes starting backup quarterback Isaac Wilson prevented Arizona from losing its last four games.
Kansas State ended a three-game win streak for Colorado last week. Colorado is 4-2 with their other loss at Nebraska. Colorado enters the game on Saturday 30th nationally and fourth in the Big XII and Arizona is 58th in the country and 14th in the conference in the ESPN Football Power Index.
How to watch Colorado at Arizona
Colorado at Arizona will kickoff at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox. Jason Benetti will be on play-by-play, Brock Huard is the analyst and Allison Williams is the sideline reporter for Fox on Saturday.
Colorado at Arizona odds
Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite over Colorado on Saturday per FanDuel. Colorado is plus 136 and Arizona is minus 164 on the money line Saturday. The over/under for Saturday is 57.5
Colorado at Arizona injury report
Arizona will be without safety Treydan Stukes who was lost for the season after the Utah game. Safety Gunner Maldonado did not play at BYU last week. Maldonado's status for Colorado is unknown. Deion Sanders provided updates about three key Colorado players who were injured versus Kansas State.
Defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. are expected to play on Saturday at Arizona. Wide receiver Omarion Miller is out for the season after having surgery earlier this week.
Colorado at Arizona weather forecast
The Tucson forecast for Saturday via The Weather Channel is 74° with winds out of the South/Southwest at nine miles per hour with sunny skies. Humidity is forecast for 21 percent with a UV Index of six out of 11.
Colorado at Arizona seies history
Colorado leads the all-time series with Arizona 16 wins to 10. Arizona has won the last two games versus Colorado with a 34-31 win in Boulder in 2023 and a 43-20 victory in Tucson in 2022. Colorado won the first 12 games of the series. Arizona has won 10 out of the last 14 dating to 1986.