Colorado at Arizona: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

After splitting a two-game road trip with a loss at Texas Tech and a win at Oklahoma State, Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Colorado. Arizona and Iowa State are tied for second in the Big XII with 6-1 records. Houston leads the Big XII with a 7-0 record.

Colorado is 9-9 overall and in last place with a 0-7 Big XII record. Arizona has won the last four games versus Colorado by double digits in each one. After a 4-5 start, Arizona has won eight of its previous eight games. Colorado has gone the other way with seven straight losses after a 9-2 start.

Veteran Julian Hammond, who leads Colorado averaging 13.7 points per game, and Washington State transfer Andrej Jakimovski, with an average of 10.2 PPG, are the only double-figure scorers for Colorado. The Buffaloes rank 220th nationally, averaging 73.3 PPG, and 210th, allowing 72.2 PPG.

Arizona has relied on balance this season with seven players currently in the rotation averaging at least seven points per game. As they have under Tommy Lloyd, Arizona continues to be an elite offensive team except for making 32.4 percent of their three-point attempts.

Colorado at Arizona Fanduel odds

Arizona is a 15.5-favorite over Colorado on Saturday per Fan Duel. Colorado is plus 980 on the money line and Arizona is minus 2,000. The over/under on Saturday is 150.5.

Arizona versus Colorado series history

Arizona is 26-16 all-time versus Colorado, including 17-4 at home. Colorado won seven of the first eight in the series versus Arizona, including winning the first two games and three of the first four in Tucson. Arizona brings a 14-game home winning streak versus Colorado into the game on Saturday.

Colorado at Arizona TV information

Colorado at Arizona will have a 1:00 PM Mountain time tip-off on ESPN Plus with Pete Souza calling play-by-play and former Wildcat Corey Williams as the analyst.

Coloradoa at Arizona prediction

Arizona should beat Colorado easily. The Buffaloes and Wildcats are headed in different directions. At home in front of a sellout crowd, expect a high-scoring game. Take Arizona on the money line and the over with confidence. The spread is high, but Arizona should be able to cover at home.