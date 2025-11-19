Arizona and Baylor are playing for the second time ever on Saturday at the recently renamed Casino Del Sol Stadium. Arizona enters the game against Baylor on a three game winning streak. Baylor has lost three of its last four and needs one more win to become bowl eligible.

Baylor is 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big XII. The only win for Baylor in the last month was a 30-3 victory over Central Florida. The Knights are now 4-6. Arizona has not lost in a month, with its three-game winning streak commencing after a bye week.

Arizona and Baylor feature two of the best offenses in the Big XII. Baylor is fifth in the Big XII, averaging 33.2 points per game and Arizona is sixth, with 32.7 per contest. Arizona has one of the best defenses in the Big XII in 2025. Defense has hindered Baylor in 2025.

Arizona allows 20.3 PPG, fourth in the Big XII in 2025. Baylor permits 31.9 PPG, 15th in the Big XII. Arizona has allowed only Iowa State, BYU and Houston over 30 points in 2025, all losses for the Wildcats. Baylor will have to improve significantly defensively to be competitive on Saturday.

How to watch Baylor at Arizona

Baylor at Arizona will kickoff at 11:00 AM on TNT. J.B. Long will call play-by-play, Mike Golic Jr. is the analyst and Bridget Howard is the sideline reporter.

Baylor at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite over Baylor by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Baylor an the points is -105. Laying the points with Arizona is -115. Baylor is +198 on the money line. Arizona is -245 on the money line. The over/under is 62.5. Betting the over is -105 and the under is -115.

Tucson gameday weather

Gameday weather is forecasted for 65°F, a 50 percent chance of precipitation, humidity at 53 and winds out of the Southeast at eight miles per hour.

Arizona versus Baylor All-time series

Baylor beat Arizona 20-15 in the 1992 Sun Bowl.