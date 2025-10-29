Complete guide to Arizona at Colorado: How to watch, odds, weather and series

Arizona will attempt to earn its fifth 2025 victory at Colorado on Saturday. A win at Colorado would put Arizona within one win of becoming bowl eligible. Arizona travels to Boulder after consecutive heartbreaking losses on the final play of the game.

Arizona remains one of the best defenses nationally. The Wildcats are 17th nationally, allowing 292.6 yards per game. Colorado is 109th nationally, averaging 333.6 YPG. Arizona is 47th nationally, averaging 416.3 YPG against Colorado, permitting 427.6 YPG.

Arizona takes a five-game road losing streak to Boulder. Arizona last won a road game, 23-10 at Utah in 2024. Colorado has won three and lost two at home in 2024. Colorado upset Iowa State 24-17 in its last home game on October 11.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 70.6 percent of his pass attempts for 864 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in October, but Arizona lost two out of three games. Seven Arizona receivers have double digits in receptions.

How to Watch Arizona at Colorado

Tim Brando is calling play-by-play, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner will provide analysis and Josh Sims will be the side reporter for Arizona at Colorado on Fox with a 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Kickoff.

Arizona at Colorado FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite at Colorado on Saturday per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is -188 on the money line and Colorado is +155. The over/under is 53.5. Putting money on the over is -106. Placing your money on the under is -114.

Saturday Boulder, Colorado Weather

The forecast for Saturday in Boulder is 47 degrees with a one percent chance of precipitation, clear skies, with winds out of the west/south west at five to 10 miles per hour and humidity at 41 percent.

Arizona versus Colorado All-Time Series

Colorado leads the all-time series 17-10 against Arizona. The Buffaloes won the first 12 games against the Wildcats from 1931 through 185. Since Colorado joined the Pac-12 and both programs moved to the Big XII in 2024, Arizona has won nine of 14 games.