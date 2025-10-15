Complete guide to Arizona at Houston: TV, odds, weather and series history

After splitting consecutive home games versus Oklahoma State and BYU, Arizona is on the road for the first time in three weeks at Houston on Saturday morning. Arizona beat Houston 27-3 in Tucson for one of its two 2025 Big XII wins.

Arizona has matched its 2024 win total with four victories versus two losses in 2025. Houston enters the game on Saturday with five wins and their only loss to Texas Tech, which was ranked 11th nationally at the time.

Arizona and Houston feature two of the top six defenses in the Big XII by nearly every measure. Arizona will seek to bounce back after allowing 430 total yards and 258 rushing in a 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU on Saturday.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. Weigman has 1,216 passing yards, eight TDs, two interceptions and has completed 61.5 percent of his pass attempts in six games in 2025.

How to Watch Arizona at Houston

Arizona at Houston will kickoff at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time on FS1. Eric Collins will provide play-by-play for FS1 with Spencer Tillman as the analyst. FS1 is not providing a sideline reporter for Arizona at Houston.

Arizona at Houston FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at Houston on Saturday per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is +100 and taking Houston and the points is -122. Arizona is -110 on the money line and Houston is -111. The over/under is 46.5. Betting the over is -105 and the under is -115.

Houston Weather Saturday

Accuweather forecasts a high of 91 degrees with a 55 percent chance of rain, a 33 percent chance of thunderstorms with wind SSE at seven miles per hour.

Arizona versus Houston All-Time Series

Arizona trails the all-time series with Houston two games to three. Arizona ended a two-game losing streak to Houston in 2024 with a 27-3 win in Tucson. The Cougars beat the Wildcats 45-18 in in 2018 in the only game in the series played in Houston.