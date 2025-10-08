Complete guide to BYU At Arizona: How to watch, odds, weather and series

Arizona is home for the second consecutive weekend to host BYU on Saturday. BYU is tied for first place in the Big XII with two wins and no losses in conference play with Arizona State, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. Arizona is tied for eighth place in the Big XII with one win and one loss.

Arizona beat Oklahoma State 41-13 on Saturday. BYU beat West Virginia 38-24. The Wildcats and Cougars are two of the top four defenses in the Big XII. Arizona is fourth, allowing 15.6 points per game and BYU is second, permitting 12.6.

BYU is first in the Big XII, allowing 239.6 yards per game and Arizona is third, permitting 244.8. Iowa State exposed Arizona defensively in their 39-14 win on September 27. Arizona started the 2025 season with four home wins and the one loss at Iowa State. BYU enters Saturday with five wins and no losses.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita who was named the Big XII Offensive Player of the Week for his performance versus Oklahoma State should have his biggest test against BYU. Arizona and BYU are the top two pass defenses in the Big XII with each allowing just over 147.0 yards per game.

How to Watch: BYU at Arizona

BYU at Arizona will kickoff at 5 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2 with Play-by-Play by Mike Couzens, the Analyst is former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison and the sideline reporter will be Dawn Davenport.

BYU at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog in the Fanduel Sportsbook odds. Laying the points with BYU is -115 and taking the number and Arizona is -104. BYU is -26 on the money line and Arizona is +105. The over/under for BYU at Arizona is 48.5. Betting the over is -108 and the under is -112.

Weather Channel Saturday Tucson Forecast

The Weather Channel Forecast for Saturday night in Tucson is a low of 69 degrees, with Showers and scattered thunderstorms, Winds out of the South-Southeast at five to 10 miles per hour, a 60 percent chance of rain and humidity 72 percent.

Arizona versus BYU Series

Arizona has won 12 games, lost 12 and tied one in its all-time series against BYU. Arizona has lost four consecutive games versus BYU. The last Arizona win over BYU was a 31-21 win in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl. The previous five Arizona BYU games have been in five different stadiums in four cities.