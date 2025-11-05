Complete guide to Kansas at Arizona: How to watch, odds, weather and series

Kansas is at Arizona on Saturday, with the winner earning its sixth 2025 victory to become bowl eligible. Arizona returns home after ending a fivefive-game game road losing streak with a 52-17 win at Colorado on Saturday. Kansas beat Oklahoma State 38-21 on Saturday.

Arizona will have a huge advantage over Kansas defensively. Arizona is allowing 293.6 yards per game, which is second in the Big XII behind Texas Tech. Kansas is 12th in the Big XII, allowing 383.0 YPG. The Jayhawks are last in the Big XII on the road, allowing 491.7 YPG.

Saturday will feature two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the Big XII. Noah Fifita is third in the Big XII, averaging 255.3 passing YPG. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is on pace for a career high in passing yards with 1,991 entering the game against Arizona and has his collegiate best with 20 touchdowns and has three interceptions.

Fifita is two passing TDs away from tying the Arizona record currently co-held by Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama. The chance for Fifita to break the record during homecoming would be special. Fifita will break the Arizona passing TD record in far fewer attempts.

How to Watch Kansas at Arizona

Kansas at Arizona will kick off at 1:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2 with Mike Monaco calling play-by-play, former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison as the analyst and Dawn Davenport as the sideline reporter.

Kansas at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite over Kansas in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas is +158 on the money line and Arizona is -192. The over/under for Kansas at Arizona is 56.5.

Tucson Weather Saturday

The Weather Channel forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Winds will be out of the NE at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Humidity is forecast for 19 percent UV Index 5 of 11.

Arizona versus Kansas

Arizona has two wins, three losses and one tie in the all-time series versus Kansas. The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats 35-13 in the last game between the programs in 1966.