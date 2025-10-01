Complete guide to Oklahoma State at Arizona: How to watch, odds, weather and more

After a 39-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday, Arizona returns home to host Oklahoma State this Saturday. Oklahoma State has one win and three losses and is being led by interim head coach Doug Meacham. Head coach Mike Gundy was in his 21st season after Oklahoma State lost 19-12 to Tulsa on September 19.

Oklahoma State is a pivotal game for Arizona. By any measure, Arizona is a huge favorite and expected to win. Arizona enters this weekend needing three wins to become bowl eligible. Arizona did not win its fourth game in 2024 until a 27-3 victory over Houston on November 15.

Oklahoma State is headed towards having consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2001. The 2024 season was the first year with a losing record for Oklahoma State since they finished with four wins and seven losses in 2005.

Oklahoma State is by far the worst Big XII team by the metric ratings. The ESPN Football Power Index has Oklahoma State 108th nationally. West Virginia, which is 82nd, is the next closest Big XII team at 82nd in the FPI. Arizona is 52nd in the ESPN FPI.

Oklahoma State at Arizona How to Watch

Oklahoma State at Arizona will have a noon Mountain Standard Time Kickoff on TNT with J.B. Long on play-by-play, Mike Golic Jr. as the analyst and Jared Greenberg as the sideline reporter.

Oklahoma State at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Oklahoma State and the points is -115. Laying the points with Arizona is -105. Oklahoma State is +720 on the money line and Arizona is -1250. The over/under for Oklahoma State at Arizona is 55.5

Tucson Saturday Weather

The Weather Channel Forecast for Tucson on Saturday is 94 degrees with Sunny skies, Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Arizona versus Oklahoma State All-Time Series

Arizona trails the all-time series against Oklahoma State with four wins and five losses. Arizona beat Oklahoma State 59-38 in the last meeting in 2012, which was in Tucson. The Wildcats have won four of the last seven versus the Cowboys.