Conrad Martinez is fourth Arizona player entering transfer portal

Verbal commits was the first two report on Wednesday that Arizona sophomore guard Conrad Martinez is entering the transfer portal. Martinez is the fourth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal since the season ended in the East Regional Semifinal loss to Duke last Thursday.

Sophomore guard K.J. Lewis, freshman center Emmanuel Lewis and redshirt sophomore forward Henri Veesaar all preceded Martinez into the transfer portal since last Thursday. Arizona signed Martinez as the 43rd-ranked point guard in the 2023 class.

Martinez averaged 1.3 points per game and shot 55.9 percent from the field, made 35.3 percent of his three-point attempts and 81.8 percent of his free throws, playing in 41 games over the past two seasons. With a slightly elevated role in 2024-25, Martinez was ninth man in the Arizona rotation when Tommy Lloyd chose to go that deep.

With Lewis and Martinez entering the transfer portal and Caleb Love completing his eligibility, Arizona will need one or two guards to add to the 2025-26 roster. Arizona is the prohibitive favorite to earn a commitment from five-star 2025 combo guard Brayden Burries, who played in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday.

Arizona also holds a commitment from three-star guard Bryce James in the 2025 class. Four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with Arizona in November and five-star forward Koa Peat committed on Thursday. Martinez was an occasional role player for Arizona, who Tommy Lloyd and his staff should be able to replace.

Arizona also returns starting shooting guard Anthony Dell'Orso in 2025-26. Junior Jaden Bradley is the only experienced point guard projected to return for Arizona in 2024-25. More than three weeks after the transfer portal opened, Arizona is still waiting to secure its first new addition to the 2025-26 roster.

All five Arizona starters in the NCAA Tournament were transfers. Bradley and Love transferred to Arizona in spring 2023 and forwards Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend and Dell'Orso were brought in for the 2024-25 season. It should eventually be a busy spring for Lloyd and his staff.