Dalton Johnson earns weekly awards from the Big XII and Pro Football Focus

Arizona safety Dalton Johnson was named the Big XII Defensive Player of the Week and to the conference's Team of the Week by Pro Football Focus. This was the second consecutive Big XII Defensive Player of the Week award for Johnson.

Johnson led all Arizona players with an 83.3 PFF grade versus Arizona State. Arizona had a dominating defensive performance against Arizona State, particularly in the second half. The Wildcats held the Sun Devils to 96 yards and forced four turnovers in the second half.

Johnson finished the regular season leading Arizona with a career high 97 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven passes defended, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. In the past three seasons, Johnson has recorded over 86 tackles three times and 90 twice.

Johnson was an interrupter for Arizona at Arizona State. Arizona held Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims to 11 completions in 25 attempts with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Sims has started the last five games for Arizona State after Sam Leavitt lost for season with a Lisfranc injury.

run it back 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kKNNC6rBZz — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 1, 2025

"With an interception, a forced fumble and a pair of pass breakups in Arizona’s 23-7 victory in the Territorial Cup over rival Arizona State, Johnson earned defensive honors for a second consecutive week. The leader of the Wildcats’ secondary helped limit ASU quarterback Jeff Simms to just 114 yards in the air as the Sun Devils posted a total of 214 yards of offense." Big XII Conference

Johnson had two of the biggest plays of the game at Arizona State. With Arizona leading 16-7 in the fourth quarter, Johnson forced a Sims' fumble that was recovered by safety Genesis Smith on the Wildcats' 13-yard line with 8:11 remaining in the game.

Two plays after Arizona scored to extend the lead to 23-7, Johnson intercepted Sims on the Arizona State 28-yard line to essentially end the game. Arizona took two kneel-downs following Johnson's interception to end the game.

Entering Arizona's bowl game, Johnson is fifth in the Big XII and first in the conference among non-linebackers in tackles and tied for second in interceptions with teammates Jay'Vion Cole and Treydan Stukes, one behind Brice Pollock of Texas Tech. Johnson has made his case to be named 2025 All-Big XII.