Danny Gonzales named Big XII Defensive Coordinator of the Week

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports named Danny Gonzales of Arizona the defensive coordinator of the week. Arizona beat Kansas State 23-17 on Friday night and held the Wildcats to 193 total yards. Kansas State had 88 yards passing and 105 rushing on 24 carries.

A huge percentage of the yards for Kansas State against Arizona came on a 75-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Jayce Brown on the first play of the second half. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson completed 13 passes in 29 attempts for 88 yards and had seven carries for a loss of 16 yards and one touchdown.

When taking out sacks, Johnson had six carries for a loss of 16 yards. Arizona had nine tackles for loss totaling 40 yards and the sack was for a loss of eight yards. Johnson entered the game against Arizona with 17 carries for 79 yards and one TD in 2025.

Johnson completed 14 passes in 23 attempts for 156 yards, two TDs and no interceptions and ran 17 times for 110 yards as Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 in Manhattan in 2024. Arizona was able to make Johnson one dimensional and he struggled as a passer.

Hit 'em hard, let 'em know who's who 😤 pic.twitter.com/OEbuXTg98s — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 16, 2025

In their first season with Gonzales as the defensive coordinator, Arizona is 10th nationally, allowing 8.7 points per game and with opponents averaging 222.3 total yards per game. Arizona is 32nd nationally with opponents averaging 96.0 rushing YPG and 16th, allowing 126.3 passing YPG.

Arizona was decimated by injuries defensively in 2024. With a healthy defense led by Gonzales, Arizona has been stout in 2025. Kansas State was a huge test for Arizona after playing Hawaii and Weber State in the first two games. Other than the first two drives of the second half, Kansas State did little offensively versus Arizona.

The Brown run was followed by a five-play, 13-yard Kansas State drive after they blocked an Arizona punt that tied the game at 17. Arizona held Kansas State to one series of downs seven times in their 17-13 win. Kansas State had 105 yards on 47 plays and three points in their other eight drives versus Arizona.