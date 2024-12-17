Defensive back Jay'Vion Cole is fourth Arizona 2025 transfer addition

Arizona continued rebuilding its roster for the 2024 season with the addition of former San Jose State and Texas defensive back Jav'Vion Cole on Monday. Arizona will be the fourth program for Cole. Cole began his collegiate career at Cal Poly and transferred to San Jose State and then Texas.

Cole had 20 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games for Cal Poly in 2022. Playing for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State in 2023, Cole had his best season with 38 tackles, 3,0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 13 passes defended and three interceptions.

Cole had 1.0 interception and 1.0 tackle in four games for Texas in 2024. Cole will have an opportunity to play under Arizona defensive backs coach Duane Akina who was the Texas defensive backs coach from 2001 through 2013. Akina stepped down as Arizona's defensive coordinator after the 2024 season.

Akina will remain on the Arizona staff as solely the defensive backs coach for 2025. Cole will have an opportunity to learn from one of the best DB coaches in college football. Akina has coached six Thorpe Award recipients during his coaching career.

Cole played at McClymonds High School in Oakland with recent Arizona transfer addition, defensive back Michael Dansby who committed to the Wildcats on Thursday. NBA legend Bill Russell and Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson are also McClymonds High School alums.

In addition to Cole and Dansby, Arizona also received commitments from New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong on Friday and Northwestern State defensive end Chancellor Nicholls on Sunday as transfers. With 30 Arizona players in the transfer portal, there is a lot of opportunity for playing time with the Wildcats in 2025.

Arizona signed 20 players in the 2025 class and has two commitments who are expected to sign in February. The 2025 Arizona class is ranked 55th in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The transfer class is critical for Brennan and his staff to assemble a competitive roster in 2025.