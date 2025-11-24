Denver at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona is home for the first time in 13 days when it hosts the University of Denver on Monday night. By the time the rankings come out on Monday afternoon, Arizona should be in the top three and potentially the number one team nationally.

Denver has wins over Colorado State and Montana State this season. After losing their first two games of the season, Denver has won two of their past three games. Denver is a bad defensive and rebounding team that Arizona should be able to exploit.

Guard Carson Johnson and forwards Jeremiah Burke and Logan Kinsey are averaging in double figures. Arizona should be able to overwhelm Denver on the front line. Only one player in the Denver rotation weighs more than 215 pounds.

Arizona will be challenged by Denver shooting three-pointers, but should have open looks against a poor Pioneers defense from beyond the arc. Denver is 29th nationally, making 39.6 percent of its three-point attempts and 342nd allowing opponents to shoot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Game time and television

Denver at Arizona will tip off at 8:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on the CBS Sports Network. Jordan Kent will call play-by-play and Mike O’Donnell is the analyst.

Denver at Arizona Fanduel Odds

Arizona is a 32.5-point favorite over Denver on Monday night. Taking Denver and the points is -104. Laying the points with Arizona is -118. The over/under for Monday night is 157.5. Fanduel does not have a money line posted for Denver at Arizona.

Arizona versus Denver Series History

Arizona has three wins and one loss in its series history versus Denver. Monday night is the first game between Arizona and Denver since a 64-54 Wildcat win in 1985. The other three games in the series between Arizona and Denver were played between 1961 and 1965. Denver won its only game against Arizona at home in 1965.