Details on Brayden Burries Wednesday commitment announcement

Arizona is the prohibitive favorite to gain a commitment from five-star combo guard Brayden Burries, who will announce his college destination on Wednesday at 9:45 AM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN Sportscenter. On3 projects Arizona with an 81.1 percent chance for a commitment from Burries.

There are no 247Sports crystal balls projected for which program will receive a commitment from Burries. Burries announced last week that his finalists are Arizona, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and USC. USC has the second-best chance for a commitment from Burries at 3.6 percent.

Arizona is currently 16th in the On3 and 247Sports 2025 class ranking, which will be the best the Wildcats have signed under Tommy Lloyd. A commitment from Burries will move the 2025 Arizona class into the top five and give the Wildcats their second five-star player.

Forward Koa Peat committed to Arizona on March 28. Arizona also has commitments from four-star forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star guard Bryce James. The decision by Burries will likely influence what Arizona and Tommy Lloyd decide to do in the transfer portal.

At 6'5 and 185 pounds, Burries has excellent length and size for a combo guard. Burries could potentially be the scorer Arizona needs to replace Caleb Love. Paul Biancardi of ESPN said, "Burries has a consistent offensive game, with excellent IQ and scoring prowess that fits well within a team flow."

Jamie Shaw of On3 said Buries "He has a high floor as a prospect with a solid game that can fit comfortably as a secondary on ball or off ball at the next level." The high floor for Burries should help him make an impact as a freshman. Arizona has roster uncertainty for 2025-25, particulary on the perimeter.

Replacing K.J. Lewis, who transferred to Georgetown and Love are critical for Arizona next season. Returning starting point guard Jaden Bradley, who is entering his senior season, would provide Burries with a good mentor. Arizona is in a good position to receive a commitment from Burries.